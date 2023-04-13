Verdict may never be reached for army officer

A verdict may never be reached in a New Zealand Army officer’s alleged sexual violation case after a stay was decided.

This means the officer’s guilt or innocence may never be determined.

The officer, who has name suppression, was on trial in February at Burnham Military Camp for the alleged assault and sexual violation of a female colleague following a “rough” sexual encounter in July 2017.

He earlier pleaded guilty to two other charges of assault for slapping the woman in the face in another incident and pouring Red Bull over her head.

This week the New Zealand Defence Force confirmed its decision on the future of the case.

“The director of military prosecutions made the decision to stay the charge,” a spokesperson said.

“No further action will be taken in relation to this.”

The officer said his life had been “plagued” for four years by the allegations brought against him, limiting his ability to serve.

During the trial, a panel of military members found him not guilty on the third assault charge, but were unable to decide on a verdict for the charge of sexual violation.