West Melton fire contained, investigation underway into cause

Photo: Fenz

Four helicopter crews are helping fight a 134ha fire in rural Canterbury which caused evacuations overnight.

The vegetation fire broke out on a riverbed and spread to pine trees on Old West Coast Rd by the Waimakariri River, near West Melton, about 9pm on Sunday.

Twelve trucks, tankers and support vehicles are also at the scene.

Fire and Emergency NZ Assistant Commander Dave Key said on Monday morning the fire has been contained but covers about 134ha in a 6.3km perimeter.

"Firefighters supported by four helicopters are strengthening the perimeter of the fire at West Melton ahead of strong nor-west winds forecast to develop later this morning."

Photo: Fire and Emergency NZ

The fire area includes scrub, standing pine trees and pasture.

Key said a fire investigation is underway to establish the origin and cause of the fire.

There has been no damage to homes but a farm shed was reportedly damaged and fences have been burnt.

Old West Coast Rd was set to reopen at about 10am with speed restrictions. Key warned motorists to take care as many fire crews and vehicles will be operating in the area.

He said there is "a lot of unburnt vegetation within the perimeter" and crews were working on hotspots this morning to minimise further flareups as the wind increases.

Photo: Fire and Emergency NZ

He expected firefighters to be at the scene for a couple of days.

"Canterbury is in a period of very high fire risk and will be moving to a restricted season this week.

"People should refrain from lighting any outdoor fires, including land management burns and campfires.

"Because of the windy conditions, hot temperatures and low humidity, any fires will be challenging for firefighters to bring under control."

Last night about 50 homes from east of Thompsons Rd to McKays Rd were evacuated and a caravan park was evacuated in The Willows area.

Residents were allowed back early today but told to be ready to leave again if required.

There are concerns the high winds forecast for later today could fan the flames.

Overnight gusts reached up to 109km/h, a MetService spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the north-westerly wind had eased off on Monday morning, but was expected to pick up again later today.

Photo: Deon Swiggs

Fenz reportedly attended more than 20 vegetation fires across Otago and Canterbury overnight, following a day of wild winds across much of the South Island.

Firefighters have only just got on top of the major vegetation fire that started on Thursday morning and burned through 908ha in Canterbury’s Craigieburn area.

All recreation areas between Castle Hill and Lake Pearson remain closed.

On Sunday, crews battled a blaze that burned through 8ha of scrub in the Waimakariri riverbed near Kirwee.