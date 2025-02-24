Wings and Wheels lands in Darfield

Wings and Wheels will be run by the Sheffield Volunteer Fire Brigade. Photo: Sheffield Volunteer Fire Brigade

Classic cars, helicopters, tractors, trucks and motorbikes of all ages will gather at a rural Canterbury property on March 2.

Wings and Wheels, run by the Sheffield Volunteer Fire Brigade, will be held at Peter Morrison and Liz Nattrax’s property at 329 Kimberley Rd, Darfield.

There will be a display and demonstration by model aeroplanes, a display of World War 2 memorabilia, along with the Christchurch Airport's Rosenbauer Panther.

Visitors will be able to view Roger Nees' race car, a Dodge Challenger. up close.

Ros and Liz Bertenshaw will have their RT Valiant Charger on site.

There will also be a helicopter demonstration, a display of new caravans, and Fire and Emergency NZ will hold a kitchen fire display.

The Darfield Fire Brigade will be offering rides on its Vintage Fire Engine.

There will be a variety of stalls, hot food and drinks available.

A raffle will be run with prizes of $1000 in tyres from Kats Tyres Rolleston, an Alpine Jet Thrills Canyon Safari valued at over $5000, and a 20-minute helicopter ride (Alan and Janet Mathewson) valued at $420, along with many other prizes. Tickets are $5.

Entry on the day will cost $10 for an adult, and $25 a family. The event runs from 9am to 4pm.