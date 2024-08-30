81-year-old hit by moped wakes from coma at Christchurch Hospital

Photo: file

An 81-year-old Oamaru woman who was struck by a moped earlier this month in Thames St is now out of a coma and is ‘‘recovering well’’.

Sergeant Blair Corlet, of Oamaru, said he had spoken with the injured woman’s family and she had been ‘‘steadily improving’’.

The woman was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital following the incident on the pedestrian crossing outside the Brydone Hotel on August 12, and she continued her recovery in hospital, he said.

In the days following the incident, the Police Serious Crash Unit inspected the site.

Sgt Corlet said police inquiries into the incident, including the serious crash investigation, were ongoing.

The victim had been struck while standing on the pedestrian crossing.

The 16-year-old moped rider apparently did not see the woman, Sgt Corlet said.

The woman was initially transported to Oamaru Hospital but was later airlifted to Christchurch Hospital and put on life support.

When Sgt Corlet spoke with her family, they had indicated they expected she would soon be transferred to Dunedin Hospital, he said.

