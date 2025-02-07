Friday, 7 February 2025

Carport fire spreading to residential property

    By Laine Priestley
    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. South Canterbury

    Firefighters in Oamaru are working to contain an out-of-control blaze in a carport on a residential street.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews from the Oamaru station and one from the Weston station were called to Stoke St, Oamaru, after reports of a garage fire in the street.

    On arrival, crews found a well-involved fire in a carport which was spreading to the front of a residential property.

    Crews are working to contain the blaze, the spokesman said.

    laine.priestley@odt.co.nz