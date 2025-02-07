Carport fire spreading to residential property

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Firefighters in Oamaru are working to contain an out-of-control blaze in a carport on a residential street.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews from the Oamaru station and one from the Weston station were called to Stoke St, Oamaru, after reports of a garage fire in the street.
On arrival, crews found a well-involved fire in a carport which was spreading to the front of a residential property.
Crews are working to contain the blaze, the spokesman said.