'Distraught and desperate for answers': Drone pilots join search for missing Mt Cook climbers

The search for three missing climbers on Aoraki Mt Cook resumed on Friday morning as the weather cleared, allowing a drone and chopper to join in.

There are grave concerns for the two missing Americans, Kurt Blair and Carlos Romero, and a third unnamed Canadian man. They were experienced climbers.

The trio flew into Plateau Hut at 3.30pm on Saturday last week, planning to summit the mountain via Zurbriggen Ridge, but failed to meet their flight out.

Gear belonging to the men was found during an initial search on Monday.

Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker said in a statement on Friday morning that it is five days since the climbers were reported overdue and the search has been hampered by "treacherous" conditions.

A helicopter is being used to take up two drone pilots to create a staging area for them to operate a drone as part of the search, she said.

"The window of opportunity to survey the area of interest is small. Our teams will assess any new information we are able to gather from the mountain."

All involved in the search effort were thinking of the men's families.

"The families of the men are understandably distraught and desperate for answers, Insp Walker said.

"First and foremost, we’re thinking of the men’s families in the United States and Canada. This is a deeply distressing time for the relatives - my heart goes out to them.

"We will, of course, continue to monitor any new information or sightings."'

The search base at Aoraki Mount Cook. Photo: Police

For most of the week the weather had limited the ability to repeat Monday's search, she said.

"Our search teams have been hampered by ongoing treacherous conditions. It’s been too windy for helicopters and simply too dangerous and risky to put teams into the search areas."

As the highest peak in New Zealand, Aoraki Mt Cook is a challenging and technical climb with countless crevasses and hazards.

"Even if it was safe put searchers on the ground, it would take a day to reach Plateau Hut and another day to summit the peak and return to the hut, she said.

"The weather has presented searchers with a frustrating situation. I would like to acknowledge all of the teams and specialists who are putting their heart and soul into this rescue operation."

