Fourth person charged with murder of Waimate man

Anaru Moana.

A fourth person, a woman, has been charged with the 2021 murder of Waimate man Anaru Moana.

Police this morning said a 32-year-old South Canterbury woman had been charged with the murder.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme said the woman appeared in the Timaru District Court yesterday, after being arrested on Thursday.

She was remanded in custody to reappear in the High Court at Christchurch on April 11.

Mr Moana was reported missing on December 23, 2021 after last being seen at his mother's home in Waimate.

His mother died just hours before his disappearance.

In 2022, police arrested and charged two other men with murder in relation to the homicide investigation. A third man was charged with murder in July 2024.

Det Insp Syme said police had now established Mr Moana was murdered around the time he was reported missing.

“Four people are now facing charges in relation to Mr Moana’s murder and our investigation team has not stopped following every lead available to them, no matter how long it takes.

“Our work isn’t over; Mr Moana’s body has not been located and that remains the focus for us.

"His whanāu deserve the right to lay their loved one to rest.

“We continue to urge those who know where Mr Moana’s body is to please let us know.”

Det Insp Syme said police were grateful to members of the public for information they had provided.

He urged anyone with more information to contact police.

- 105, reference number 211223/0992, or cite Operation Moana, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- APL