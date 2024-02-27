Lunar New Year celebration a big success

Geraldine’s first Lunar New Year event has been labelled a success.

Organiser Mia Tran said it was not easy to plan and execute the big community event earlier this month, especially when it relied entirely on government funding streams and not on business sponsorship.

But as more people got to know about the initiative there had been offers of help from residents and small local businesses alike.

‘‘The celebration became a success.’’

The event showcased the town’s boutique businesses, which she felt had been supportive towards many charities and other community events, Miss Tran said.

‘‘This event was to celebrate the good work they’ve done for our community.’’

With performances from the Takumi Japanese Drumming Group from Christchurch, traditional Morris dance performed by Fiery Peak and the Lion Dance performance by Qiao Yi Hong De Lion Dance Team Christchurch there was plenty to catch the eye.

Miss Tran said she had received a huge amount of positive feedback from the community.

‘‘I hope there’ll be enough interest, and extra help to organise other celebrations.

‘‘It’s easy to say, if I wasn’t living in Geraldine, this event wouldn’t have come into fruition.’’

She was thankful to Sarah Johnston for a taniwha sculpture, which made a majestic headpiece for the festival.

By Shelley Inon