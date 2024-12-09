More chickens culled due to bird flu

Mainland Poultry's Hillgrove egg farm last week. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Another 40,000 chickens will be culled at Hillgrove farm near Moeraki, while ongoing testing indicates Otago’s bird flu outbreak has been contained at the farm.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) said today depopulation of the farm’s four-layer sheds — 160,000 chickens — would be completed today.

Biosecurity New Zealand deputy director-general Stuart Anderson said test results showed the H7N6 strain of high pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) had spread to the fourth layer shed, which had already been included in the planned cull as a precaution.

However, today’s cull would also include a separate facility on the farm that housed a further 40,000 rearing chickens, bringing the total number of birds culled due to bird flu concerns to 200,000.

‘‘International experience tells us there is no other way to manage the risk of spread of this virus other than full farm depopulation, followed by cleaning, and decontamination,’’ Anderson said.

‘‘We’ve moved quickly in the past week to put in restrictions, investigate, track, and test, and I thank the farmer involved and our industry partners for their help — together we’ve made strong progress.

‘‘More than 1200 samples have been received to date, with hundreds being analysed at a time at our enhanced PC3 laboratory at Wallaceville in Wellington.

‘‘Our response team has more than 200 staff across MPI now involved.

‘‘We continue to put significant resource into eliminating H7N6, and we are confident we are on the right track to stamp it out.’’

MPI said there remained no risk to eggs or chicken supply due to the size of the national flock.

There were no issues for food safety, and the risk to human health remained low.

The farm remained under strict biosecurity lockdown.

An animal welfare specialist was on site to observe depopulation operations, MPI said.

Anderson earlier said MPI officials continued to work to resume trade of chicken products after a halt due to the outbreak.

"We’re in close contact with the relevant trade partners and working with them to resume trade, with positive progress being made.

"New Zealand has reached agreement with Australia to continue the export of some poultry products, including chicken meat, dried pet food and dog rolls that meet avian influenza heat treatment requirements," he said.

"Australia, like New Zealand, is taking a risk-based approach."

A second farm south of Dunedin was also under investigation after some chickens were found sick and dying, but test results were negative for bird flu.

Anderson said MPI believed the issues on that farm were caused by an existing New Zealand disease among the birds and it continued to work with the farm to identify what was needed and provide support.

MPI earlier this week said it was confident it had the resources to handle a wider bird flu outbreak.

- additional reporting RNZ