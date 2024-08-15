Thursday, 15 August 2024

One dead after State Highway 79 crash

    One person has died after a serious crash at the Orari Bridge on State Highway 79 north of Geraldine.

    A police spokesperson said the crash involving a truck and vehicle was reported to emergency services at 8.30am on Wednesday.

    The Serious Crash Unit examined the scene and enquiries into the crash were ongoing, the spokesperson said.

    NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the crash happened near the intersection with Keen Rd.

    The road was closed for several hours, but reopened shortly before noon on Wednesday.

