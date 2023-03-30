Thursday, 30 March 2023

One injured in Oamaru crash

    By Oscar Francis
    Emergency services at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Oamaru's Humber and Ouse Sts....
    Emergency services at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Oamaru's Humber and Ouse Sts. Photo: Arrow Koehler
    A person has been taken to hospital after becoming trapped in their car following a crash in Oamaru.

    A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of a crash at the intersection of Humber St and Ouse St about 3.30pm today.

    It appears the car had collided with a brick wall and come to rest against a rail embankment, the spokesman said.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two appliances from Oamaru station attended and assisted to extricate a trapped person.

    A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances attended and took one patient to Oamaru Hospital with moderate injuries.

