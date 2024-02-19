Principal rides for community

Ryan Fraser came second in the male individual race at the Papakaio 8 Hour event on Saturday. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Bikers took on a mighty challenge in Waitaki over the weekend.

The Papakaio 8 Hour was held on Saturday.

It is a race that involves competitors completing as many laps of the mountain-biking track as they can in eight hours.

Papakaio School principal Damian Brown was "absolutely thrilled" with how the day went.

"To be a part of a community that can come together and put such a huge event on that benefits all our kids is quite overwhelming."

They had over 80 entries in the adult individual and teams sections with plenty of children entering the junior and intermediate races.

This was more than they had at last year’s event, he said.

Mr Brown was happy to hear the feedback from the riders saying they loved the "good family vibe".

"At the end of the day we just want to put on a good event.

"We had a lot of return riders but we had plenty of first-time riders that were very happy with the atmosphere that was created in the kid zone and the food from the Yellow Pickle and just the general feel of the day."

The race doubled as the biggest fundraiser of the year for the school.

While they were still counting the final amount of money raised, it was looking like "possibly a record amount", Mr Brown said.

Kate O’Reilly won the female individual race while Brent Cunningham won the male grade.

Waitaki Boys’ High School red won the youth teams category and Still Half Awesome won the mixed teams title.

Too Hard Too Soon and Racy Ladies won the men's and women's teams events respectively.

Mr Brown was optimistic the event could become even bigger next year.

"A lot of people that came said they would be back and they’d bring more people. That’s what we’re hoping for is that word can spread and it can just keep growing."

