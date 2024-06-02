Music legend inducted into Hands of Fame

Jodi Vaughan placed her hands in "very cold, very wet" cement to be inducted into the Gore Country Music Club's Hands of Fame. Photo: RNZ/Samuel Robinson

Country music legend Jodi Vaughan has been inducted into the Gore Country Music Club's Hands of Fame for 2024.

She placed her hands in "very cold, very wet" concrete at a ceremony on Sunday afternoon, held at the Gore Town and Country Stadium.

Vaughan's handprint will be placed at Gore's guitar monument - and it will be in good company.

Since its inception in 1992, the Hands of Fame has inducted many iconic New Zealanders and international guests, including Kenny Rogers, Patsy Riggir, Dennis Marsh, Suzanne Prentice, and the Topp Twins.

Hands of Fame pays tribute to people who have made significant contributions to New Zealand country music.

Vaughan was overcome with emotion when receiving the honour.

"I'm going to cry now, I'm very emotional. One of my first TV appearances was in Australia as a young girl and they told me I was too short for the camera, and that I would never make it in showbiz. I showed them.

"I came to New Zealand for a 21st birthday party from Australia, but unlike the others, I never left. I was a party girl then and I never stopped partying.

"Thank you to my kids, my family, thank you very, very much everyone for this honour."

Vaughan arrived in New Zealand in 1974 and quickly became one of the biggest names in New Zealand country music.

She is perhaps best known for her regular appearances on the hugely popular television show That's Country in the 1980s.

Her induction came ahead of the final night showcase for the NZ Gold Guitar Awards, which recognise the best in New Zealand country music.