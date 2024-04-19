Taps flowing again in Kurow

Waitaki District District Council says the only area without water should be within the red circled area around Bowan street. Photo: Waitaki District Council

Water is starting to flow again in Kurow after a break in the mains drained the reservoir overnight.

A Waitaki District Council spokesman said it took only 45 minutes to empty to reservoir but it was now filling again.

SouthRoads was onsite and in the process of repairing the main.

It was looking into options for getting water back to some parts of the township.

An Employee at Feliz & Sage Cafe & Gifts said it was unable to open early in the morning, but the water came back about 8.30am.

Resident Brian Deaker said his water came back on about 7am.

Nothing came out of the tap when he woke up at 5.30 to make his cup of tea.

Kurow residents outside of the direct township have been unaffected, as most have water tanks attached to the supply.