Two injured in Canterbury crash

Two people are injured, one seriously, after a crash on State Highway 79 near Geraldine early this morning.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called at about 5.15am to SH79, near the intersection with Pleasant Valley and Tiplady Rds, just south of Geraldine.

Two people were injured in the two-vehicle crash, one seriously and one moderately, the spokeswoman said.

Traffic management is in place with SH79 down to one lane.