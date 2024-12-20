Three dead in Canterbury after horror day on roads

A patient from a crash on State Highway 6 at Kingston is transferred to an ambulance on the Taieri after thick fog prevented helicopters reaching Dunedin Hospital. PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY/SUPPLIED

It's been a tragic lead-in to Christmas on South Island roads, with four people killed in crashes yesterday, including three in Canterbury.

One person was killed in a multiple-injury crash near Kingston, another in the Mackenzie District, and two people died in a crash on State Highway 1 near Greta Valley in North Canterbury.

The crash near Kingston, which was reported about 4.05pm, involved three vehicles and several people were either seriously or critically injured.

The Greta Valley crash involved two vehicles and was reported at 7.15pm, while the third crash, involving a single vehicle, occurred near Albury on State Highway 8 and was reported at 9.20pm.

There were 20 patients for Hato Hone St John to attend to from the crash near Kingston, and nine ambulances were sent.

Two people had critical injuries and two had serious injuries, St John said.

The crash involved two cars and a tour bus on State Highway 6, near the intersection of Glen Nevis Station Rd, Kingston, and was reported to police at 4.05pm yesterday.

It prompted a large emergency response, including six helicopters, being sent.

Four came from Dunedin and two from Queenstown, Helicopters Otago managing director Graeme Gale said.

A pilot from Queenstown directed operations on the ground and medical staff had multiple patients to attend to, he said.