Three dead in Canterbury after horror day on roads

It's been a tragic lead-in to Christmas on South Island roads, with four people killed in crashes yesterday, including three in Canterbury.
One person was killed in a multiple-injury crash near Kingston, another in the Mackenzie District, and two people died in a crash on State Highway 1 near Greta Valley in North Canterbury.
The crash near Kingston, which was reported about 4.05pm, involved three vehicles and several people were either seriously or critically injured.
The Greta Valley crash involved two vehicles and was reported at 7.15pm, while the third crash, involving a single vehicle, occurred near Albury on State Highway 8 and was reported at 9.20pm.
There were 20 patients for Hato Hone St John to attend to from the crash near Kingston, and nine ambulances were sent.
Two people had critical injuries and two had serious injuries, St John said.
The crash involved two cars and a tour bus on State Highway 6, near the intersection of Glen Nevis Station Rd, Kingston, and was reported to police at 4.05pm yesterday.
It prompted a large emergency response, including six helicopters, being sent.
Four came from Dunedin and two from Queenstown, Helicopters Otago managing director Graeme Gale said.
A pilot from Queenstown directed operations on the ground and medical staff had multiple patients to attend to, he said.
Mr Gale said it was a traumatic accident to occur just before Christmas.
"You just have got to feel for the families and the next of kin and loved ones," he said.
It was important to get medical care to patients before admission to hospital, he said.
Mr Gale said flying conditions were difficult for getting patients to Dunedin Hospital due to low cloud and drizzle.
"The forecast was for the weather to deteriorate, and it did."
Road ambulance services ran between Taieri and the hospital.
Police confirmed a person from one of the cars died at the scene, while two others were reported to have critical injuries.
At least two people on the bus were also reported to have serious injuries, while several others had moderate injuries, police said.
The crash closed the road from the Kingston township to Wye Creek, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said.
The road remained closed for several hours and drivers were urged to delay travel, with no immediate detour available.
St John said paramedics and multiple ambulances were sent to the scene, while the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter also attended.
Three fire brigades responded to the crash, which was labelled "heavy rescue" on the Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) incidents website.
Kingston Corner Shop and Cafe owner Madonna Pradeep said customers had been coming in, after being turned back at the road closure.
She was at home when the crash happened, but was called in to help at the store when it got busy. She heard a helicopter overhead, and people were worried, she said.
Customers were told the road would be closed overnight, as the bus was blocking the road.
Stuff reported Fenz used "cutting gear" to remove people from a vehicle. - APL/RNZ