Three hurt in Oamaru crash

    The crash happened at the corner of Thames St and Wear St this morning. Photo: Rebecca Ryan
    One person has been flown to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition following a crash in Oamaru.

    Emergency services responded to the two-vehicle crash at the corner of Thames St and Wear St at 7.42am today.

    A St John spokesperson confirmed that three people were injured and one was flown to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

    The two other patients, one in a moderate condition and the other in a minor condition, were taken to Oamaru Hospital.

    A police spokeswoman said it was believed one of the drivers had a medical event.

    Otago Daily Times

     

     

