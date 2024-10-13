Highway closed after crash near Maruia Springs

Three people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash that has closed the Lewis Pass in the Buller District.

Police said they were called to the scene, on State Highway 7 near the intersection with Hunters Rd, shortly before midday.

"One person appears to be in a serious condition and two people appear to be in a moderate condition."

Police initially said the road was blocked and motorists were advised to delay travel or take an alternate route.

In an update about 2.10pm NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the highway was closed between the Hanmer Springs turnoff and Springs Junction, and was likely to remain so for several hours.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.