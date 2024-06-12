Transfer of hospital ownership a step closer

Photo: ODT files

The journey to Oamaru Hospital being owned and run by Health New Zealand passed over another hurdle yesterday.

In a statement, the Waitaki District Council said progress continued to be made on the smooth transfer of services at Oamaru Hospital.

The conditions of the sale and purchase agreement between Waitaki District Health Services Ltd (WDHSL) and Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora, approved by the Waitaki District Council, have been met and all staff employed by WDHSL have agreed to transfer to Health NZ.

Health NZ will assume operational control of Oamaru Hospital from July 1. It will also buy WDHSL's clinical equipment, stock, and take over licences, equipment operating leases and service agreements.

Council chief executive Alex Parmley said the council would like to thank Health NZ, the leadership of WDHSL and the hard-working and valued staff of Oamaru Hospital for their effort to ensure a seamless health service provision for the Waitaki district.

Health NZ southern group operations director Hamish Brown said the local community was fortunate to have a wonderful team of dedicated healthcare professionals in Waitaki.

"We are delighted that all staff have accepted their offer of employment with Health NZ. Engagement has also started with local leaders on the Te Waka Hauora o Waitaki Health Futures project and we look forward to working with staff, service providers and the community to hear your ideas for the future on healthcare provision for the area."