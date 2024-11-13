Tributes for teen who died during touch rugby warm-up

Brook Wilson. Photo: Facebook

Members of the Canterbury rugby community have paid tribute to 18-year-old Brook Wilson who died after suffering a medical event while warming up for a game of touch.

The teenager died suddenly on November 5 as he was preparing to take the field at the Woodend Rugby Club.

Club president Mark Paterson posted about the loss in a message on social media.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to Brook's family and friends during this difficult time," Paterson said.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who provided assistance and support during this moment."

Kaiapoi High School acting principal Scott Liddell also paid tribute to Brook.

"Our staff and students fondly remember Brook as someone who lived life to the fullest and a boy who had a great group of very loyal mates who are coming together in these tough times," Liddell said.

"We pass on our sympathy to Brook's whānau in these times that took him away from the bright future he had in front of him."

Brook's father Tony told Stuff the family has received a lot of support from the community.

"We're just stunned by the community spirit and the people that are willing to help," Tony told Stuff.

"I can't believe how popular he was."

The teenager's funeral will be held in Rangiora on Thursday.

- APL