Vatican Observatory director to visit Canterbury

The centre of the Milky Way Galaxy over the Kaikōura Ranges. Photo: Brooke Unger

A leading astronomy expert is set to visit Canterbury next month.

Brother Guy Consolmagno, the director of the Vatican Observatory, will give a talk at Kaikōura’s Mayfair Theatre on Thursday, August 7. He will also be hosted by the Canterbury Astronomical Society in Christchurch.

Kaikōura Dark Sky Trust chairperson Lisa Bond said it is a major feat for the trust to attract such a high profile scientist.

‘‘We’re incredibly excited to welcome Brother Guy to Kaikōura,’’ Ms Bond said.

‘‘His work bridges the wonder of the cosmos with deep human insight, and we know our community will be inspired by his visit.

‘‘It is especially meaningful to host him now, as we celebrate Kaikōura’s status as an international dark sky sanctuary.’’

Brother Guy Consolmagno. Photo: Vatican Observatory

The Kaikōura district obtained international dark sky sanctuary status from Dark Sky International in September last year, on the back of the Kaikōura District Council adopting new lighting rules.

Brother Guy is a planetary scientist with degrees from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and the University of Arizona.

He was appointed director of the Vatican Observatory by Pope Francis in 2015.

He is the author of several best-selling books, including Turn Left at Orion and Would You Baptize an Extraterrestrial, while his research focuses on meteorites, asteroids, and the evolution of the solar system.

It is the fourth time Brother Guy has visited Aotearoa New Zealand, and he will be giving talks around the country between August 1 and 13.

In Christchurch, he will give talks at the University of Canterbury on Friday, August 8, and Wednesday, August 13, at Our Lady of Victories Church in Sockburn on Sunday, August 10.

He will also be speaking at Roncalli College in Timaru on Monday, August 11.

In Kaikōura, his talk is titled ‘‘When Science Goes Wrong: The Cult of Intelligence’’.

He will explore what he considers to be a cultural obsession with intelligence, which can lead to both scientific and moral errors such as eugenics.

Doors open at 5.30pm, for the talk from 6pm to 7.15pm at Mayfair Theatre, Kaikōura.

Entry is free, but a koha will be collected to support the Kaikōura Dark Sky Trust.