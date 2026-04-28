Victim of motorcycle crash named

File photo

Police have released the name of the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Temuka last week.

He was 35-year-old Adrian John Lester, of Temuka.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Factory Rd at about 7.50pm on April 22.

No other vehicles or people were involved.

Police extended their deepest condolences to Adrian’s family, loved ones, and friends.

The circumstances of the crash continue to be investigated, and Adrian’s death has been referred to the Coroner.