Waimate Winter Festival packed with events

A week of fun for people of all ages has begun in South Canterbury with the launching of the inaugural Waimate Winter Festival.

The festival began on Saturday and runs for nine days with a schedule packed with activities and events.

Event manager Jo Sutherland said organisers were pleased to see many in the community getting behind the festival.

"It’s been a big community effort so it’s lovely to involve all the community. There’s something for everyone - I think that’s what’s lovely about this festival.

"There’s something for young and something for the old, something for everyone to get involved. It’s pretty exciting."

This would be the first time a winter festival had been held in Waimate and it was something the community really wanted, she said.

"There was lots of consultation with the community saying there wasn’t much happening in the winter. This is bringing Waimate alive in the winter."

Making sure there were events for both younger and older people was a big priority.

"We’re trying to cater for the old as well. We’re putting on the community van to get older [people] to the venue so they’re not restricted if they’re by themselves or they can’t drive.

"Which is again important, in the middle of winter, to get people out and about and connect with each other."

The festival would also be a great opportunity to help grow the profile of the various community groups taking part.

"Community groups don’t have a lot of money to advertise what their group does. So this is all about us helping them promote what’s in our community and hopefully they get new members."

Seddon Square would be decorated with an array of sculptures and artwork across the entirety of the nine-day festival.

The rural recyclable art sculptures were made by school pupils in Waimate and local knitting groups had produced art pieces that would be wrapped around the trees.

At night, the square would be lit up with fairy lights.

The main attraction of the festival is a street party this Saturday.

Queen Street would be blocked off to make it more accessible to pedestrians and have "a bit of everything" for everyone, Mrs Sutherland said.

