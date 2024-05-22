Vehicles impounded during street racing crackdown

A motorist stopped by police over the weekend. Photo: Canterbury Police

Police impounded five vehicles and handed out 50 fines during a crackdown on illegal street racing across Christchurch.

The antisocial road user team and strategic traffic unit were out in force on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Sergeant Luke Vaughan from the antisocial road user team said police were "monitoring and disrupting antisocial road user activity across the city".

Five vehicles were impounded for sustained loss of traction. Photo: Canterbury Police

Police issued 50 infringements and green-stickered eight cars that "did not meet the requirements to be driven on the road", Vaughan said.

"Another five (vehicles) were impounded for sustained loss of traction from previous incidents."

Early on Sunday morning, police also broke up several unauthorised street and drag racing incidents on Riccarton Rd, Memorial Ave and in Phillipstown and Wigram.

The operation started at the 'Cars and Cameras' event at Bottle Lake Forest on Saturday evening.

Photo: Canterbury Police

Vaughan said it was "a well-organised and positive get-together of car enthusiasts".

"As the evening wore on, the operation moved to monitoring cruising activity and disrupting several planned 'skid meets'."

Vaughan said one driver fled in a vehicle believed to be stolen. Inquiries to locate the driver were ongoing, he said.

Photo: Canterbury Police

The operation marked the start of a wider crackdown on antisocial driving behaviour across Christchurch.

"Police take antisocial road user activity extremely seriously because it not only puts those involved at risk, but bystanders and members of the community.

"If you see illegal road activity, call police via 111 if it’s happening now or 105 if it’s after the fact. Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."