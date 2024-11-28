Woodend Bypass route confirmed

Photo: File image

The route of the proposed Woodend Bypass in Canterbury has been confirmed - and it might look familiar to locals.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) says it has decided to stick with the route which was first designated nine years ago.

Engineers reviewed the route after the Government gave them the green light in July to push ahead with plans.

The 9km stretch of road will provide an extension to the Christchurch Northern Corridor, otherwise known as the Belfast to Pegasus Motorway.

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey has advocated for the project for several years and said he is thrilled at the latest announcements.

‘‘Many residents across the Waimakariri and further afield will be in no doubt about my passion for this project.

‘‘For far too long now, elderly residents of Woodend have missed medical appointments as they refuse to cross the main road due to safety concerns, and school children have run the gauntlet of getting to and from school.

‘‘Business owners have also suffered because customers refuse to stop on the main road due to traffic.’’

Waimakariri Deputy Mayor Neville Atkinson said it will be welcome news for local residents.

‘‘It has been a long time coming and the council has always been supportive of this project, so we are delighted that it is moving forward at the pace it is.’’

Last week, Transport Minister Simeon Brown announced plans to build an overpass to replace the Pegasus roundabout and provide better access for Pegasus, Ravenswood and Woodend residents.

He said NZTA will release a request for tender for detailed design and construction supervision this week.

The first stage of early works will likely begin in early 2026 with preparation for road widening to four lanes between Lineside Road and Cam River, while the main physical works are expected to begin later in 2026.

An NZTA spokesperson said it is too soon for concept drawings to show what the Pegasus interchange will look like.

‘‘We’ll be able to share these as the designs progress during this next phase.’’

Details of how environmental challenges, such as two shingle pit lakes which have been created over the last decade, will be overcome have yet to be released.

Final costs have yet to be determined, but it is believed it will cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Woodend Bypass is one of the Government's first five roads of national significance.

The Government is considering roads of national significance to be partially funded by a toll.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.