Cathay to resume Christchurch service though no free Hong Kong flights

Getty Images

Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific is returning to New Zealand’s South Island, with three direct Christchurch services a week starting December.

Cathay Pacific will be boosting the international seats into Christchurch aboard their A350-900 aircraft, with direct links to Hong Kong flying on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

Returning to the South Island for the first time since 2017, Christchurch is the airline’s first seasonal route since the pandemic.

“We know it’s a popular route and one we really value,” said Sandeep Pillay, the airline’s regional head of Southwest Pacific.

Cathay hopes that it will provide a boost for the region during the peak summer months, bringing long-haul tourists and increasing connectivity via Hong Kong. Cathay resumed its Auckland direct service last June.

Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson called the return “another vote of confidence in Christchurch, Canterbury and the wider South Island”.

The new seasonal flights from running to February 29, 2024, are part of Hong Kong’s pandemic rebuild, with the Chinese Special Administrative Region looking to rebuild connections after a strict lockdown. Last month the Hong Kong Airport Authority was giving away free tickets aboard the airline, but the service comes too late for the South Island to get hold of the free seats.

The initiative by the Hong Kong Tourism Authority saw half a million airfares given away by the campaign “Hello Hong Kong”.

With travellers required only to pay travel surcharges and taxes, the economy tickets were quickly snapped up for around $500 per person return.

A spokesperson for Cathay told the Herald that 460 return flights were allocated to New Zealanders, flying out of Auckland.

The Christchurch service was announced too late to take part in the airfare giveaway.

Cathay Pacific was one of the biggest overseas carriers to serve New Zealand before the pandemic, first arriving in New Zealand 40 years ago.

By Thomas Bywater