End of an era: Queen laid to rest at Windsor

Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest alongside her beloved husband, Prince Philip, after a day which saw Britain and the world pay a final farewell to the nation's longest-reigning monarch, in a dazzling show of pomp and ceremony.

Amid formality and careful choreography, there were moments of raw emotion. Late in the day an ashen-faced King Charles held back tears, while grief was etched on the faces of several members of the royal family.

Huge crowds thronged the streets of London and at Windsor Castle to witness the moving, grand processions and ceremonies on Monday.

"Few leaders receive the outpouring of love that we have seen," Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, told the congregation at the state funeral in the majestic Westminster Abbey, where monarchs have been married, buried and crowned over the last 1000 years.

"People of loving service are rare in any walk of life," he told the congregation. "Leaders of loving service are still rarer. But in all cases, those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are long forgotten."

Photo: Getty Images

Among the 2000 gathered at the abbey were some 500 presidents, prime ministers, foreign royal family members and dignitaries, including Joe Biden of the United States.

Outside hundreds of thousands had crammed into the capital to honour Elizabeth, whose death at the age of 96 has prompted an outpouring of gratitude for her 70 years on the throne.

In central London where the funeral began, tens of thousands lined the streets around Westminster Abbey, the Mall - the elegant avenue leading up to Buckingham Palace - and Hyde Park. Many had camped overnight or arrived in the chilly early hours.

Many more lined the route as the hearse took her coffin from London to Windsor, throwing flowers, cheering and clapping as it passed from the city to the English countryside that she loved so much.

The Queen's closest relatives were ashen-faced throughout the solemn funeral rituals in London and Windsor, where the Queen will be buried, silently playing their parts in meticulously choreographed processions that nevertheless betrayed the high emotions of the day.

Elizabeth's son King Charles III and his three younger siblings, Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward, followed the gun carriage pulled by 142 Royal Navy sailors that bore the Queen's coffin to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral service.

Behind them came Charles's sons, Princes William and Harry, who marched to the sound of bagpipes and the tolling of a bell.

Charles, Anne, Edward and William, the Prince of Wales, all dressed in ceremonial military uniform, saluted as the coffin was lifted off the gun carriage in front of the abbey.

From left: King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince William, and Prince Harry follow the coffin of the Queen. Photo: Reuters

Andrew and Harry, who are no longer working royals, were in morning suits and did not salute, even though both had served in conflict in the past, in the Falklands and in Afghanistan.

After 11 days of momentous change and activity since his mother died, Charles looked upset and exhausted as eight pall bearers carried the coffin through the abbey's Great West Door for the service.

Waiting just inside were his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, as well as William's wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and their children George (9) and Charlotte (7) and Harry's wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

At the first sight of the Queen's coffin being borne to Westminster Abbey, a hush fell over the crowds, who followed the funeral service on large television screens or from a radio broadcast on loudspeakers.

Many said the scale and pageantry of the funeral captured how they felt and was a fitting goodbye to the Queen, who died on September 8. She had been on the throne for 70 years, and most Britons have known no other monarch.

Her health had been in decline, and for months the monarch who had carried out hundreds of official engagements well into her 90s had withdrawn from public life.

However, in line with her sense of duty she was photographed just two days before she died, looking frail but smiling and holding a walking stick as she appointed Liz Truss as her 15th and final prime minister.

Such was her longevity and her inextricable link with Britain that even her own family found her passing a shock. "We all thought she was invincible," Prince William told well-wishers.

King Charles III places the the Queen's Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II t St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Photo: Getty Images

"I find it hard to express in words what we just witnessed. This was really special and memorable," said Camilla Moore (53) from Nottingham, after watching the funeral service in London. "It was terribly sad. So very, very sad. The end of an era."

Chloe Jesson (59) had travelled south from Manchester and said she found the ceremony emotional.

"You felt the sadness for the country and her family. At the same time it was a celebration of her life... I occasionally cried, but I was never sad, if that makes any sense," she said.

"The best thing was there were people from all walks of life, each race and religion and everyone came here to celebrate."

Committal service at Windsor Castle

After the service, the Queen's coffin was taken on a gun carriage, escorted by her family and thousands of soldiers dressed in ceremonial finery, past her Buckingham Palace home and on to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner, to the strains of funeral marches.

From there, it was placed on a hearse and driven to Windsor Castle, west of London. At St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, some 800 guests attended a more intimate committal service which concluded with the crown, orb and sceptre - symbols of the monarch's power and governance - being removed from the coffin and placed on the altar.

The Lord Chamberlain, the most senior official in the royal household, then broke his 'Wand of Office', signifying the end of his service to the sovereign, and placed it on the casket which then slowly descended into the royal vault.

As the congregation sang God Save the King, Charles, who faces a huge challenge to maintain the appeal of the monarchy as economic hardship looms in Britain, appeared to be fighting back tears.

Just outside London, Windsor was the Queen's main weekend retreat and in the later years of her reign her preferred home. A huge fire there in 1992 caused much damage, capping what the Queen called her "Annus Horribilis" (Horrible Year), which saw a string of scandals hit the Royal Family.

Windsor Castle is the resting place of more than a dozen English and British kings and queens. Most are buried in St George's Chapel, including Henry VIII, who died in 1547, and Charles I, who was beheaded in 1649.

Elizabeth will be buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, which is next to the quire of the main St George's Chapel. She commissioned the memorial chapel in 1962 and named it for her father.

King George and his wife, the Queen Mother, are interred there, along with their younger daughter Princess Margaret. The coffin of Prince Philip, who died on April 9, last year, has been stored in a Royal Vault so that he can be buried alongside Elizabeth.

John Ellis (56) an army veteran, came from Portsmouth to Windsor, and watched the services from Long Walk, the 4.8km-long avenue that sweeps to Windsor Castle through Windsor Great Park.

"It's been a moving day. I've been struck by the reverence of everybody throughout."

"My own emotions were mixed, up and down... The most moving moment I think was when the hearse went past. I was really struck by the silence. Especially with all the bands there, I thought there was going to be lots of music and fanfare and there wasn't, there was just silence."

As the funeral procession drew close to the castle, even the Queen's beloved pony and corgis were taken out to watch.

After the coffin arrived in Windsor and was slowly driven into the perimeter of the castle, the close relatives marched behind it one last time as it was carried to St George's Chapel for a final service in public. Later, a private family burial service was due to be held with no cameras present.

After the coffin was slowly lowered into the royal vault at the end of the Windsor service, Charles held back tears as the congregation sang the national anthem in its updated form, God Save the King.

The Queen's coffin is carried towards Saint George's chapel at Windsor Castle. Photo: Getty Images

Colin Sanders (61), a retired soldier who had come to London from North Yorkshire to bid farewell to the Queen, struggled to hold back tears listening to the ceremony on the Mall.

"It felt like we were there and part of it... it was very moving. I knew I'd well up ... She's like your grandma, a loving and caring person. She said she'd serve the country and that's what she did."

It was Britain's first state funeral since 1965, when World War 2 leader Sir Winston Churchill was afforded the honour.

More than an hour before the funeral service began all viewing areas in central London were declared full. Authorities had said they expected up to a million people might travel to the capital.

Melanie Odey (60), a teacher, had camped out in a tent with her daughters and grandchildren after arriving on Sunday afternoon.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of history, to pay your respects."

Some in the crowds were silent and sombre, dressed in black. Others wore bright colours and said they wanted to celebrate Elizabeth's life.

Anna Kathryn from Richmond, in southwest London, had never met or seen the Queen. Yet she said her family felt they had a personal tie with her.

"It is like we have had a death in the family, we couldn't miss this," she said.

"She was such a bright spot in everyone's lives and now it feels like that light has gone out."