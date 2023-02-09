Erdogan faces criticism as quake toll hits 12,000

Mountains of rubble and debris litter cities all across the region, with thousands, both dead and alive, thought to be still trapped underneath. Photo: Reuters

President Tayyip Erdogan has admitted there were problems with his government's initial response to a devastating earthquake in southern Turkey amid anger from those left destitute and frustrated over the slow arrival of rescue teams.

Erdogan, who contests an election in May, said on a visit to the disaster zone that operations were now working normally and promised no one would be left homeless, as the combined death toll across Turkey and neighbouring Syria rose past 12,000.

Across a swathe of southern Turkey, people sought temporary shelter and food in freezing winter weather, and waited in anguish by piles of rubble where family and friends might still lie buried.

Rescuers were still digging out some people alive, and finding others dead. But many Turks have complained of a lack of equipment, expertise and support to rescue those trapped - sometimes even as they could hear cries for help.

"Where is the state? Where have they been for two days? We are begging them. Let us do it, we can get them out," Sabiha Alinak said near a snow-covered collapsed building where her young relatives were trapped in the city of Malatya.

There were similar scenes and complaints in neighbouring Syria, whose north was also hard hit by Monday's huge quake.

Syria's ambassador to the United Nations admitted the government had a "lack of capabilities and lack of equipment" but blamed this on over a decade of civil war in his country and Western sanctions.

DEATH TOLL SURE TO RISE

The death toll from both countries was expected to rise as hundreds of collapsed buildings in many cities have become tombs for people who had been asleep in the homes when the quake hit in the early morning on Monday (local time).

In the Turkish city of Antakya, dozens of bodies, some covered in blankets and sheets and others in body bags, were lined up on the ground outside a hospital.

Melek (64) said she had seen no rescue teams. "We survived the earthquake, but we will die here due to hunger or cold."

Families in southern Turkey and in Syria spent a second night in the freezing cold.

Many in the disaster zone had slept in their cars or in the streets under blankets, fearful of going back into buildings shaken by the 7.8 magnitude tremor - Turkey's deadliest since 1999 - and by a second powerful quake hours later.

The reported death toll rose to 9,057 in Turkey on Wednesday. In Syria, the confirmed toll climbed to at least 2950 overnight, according to the government and a rescue service operating in the rebel-held northwest.

Turkish authorities released video of rescued survivors, including a young girl in pyjamas, and an older man covered in dust, an unlit cigarette clamped between his fingers as he was pulled from the debris.

Rescuers scour the rubble of an apartment block in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras. Photo: Reuters

Turkish officials say some 13.5 million people were affected in an area spanning roughly 450km from Adana in the west to Diyarbakir in the east. In Syria, it killed people as far south as Hama, 250km from the epicentre.

Some of those killed in Turkey were refugees from Syria's war. Their body bags arrived at the border in taxis, run-down vans and in piles atop flatbed trucks to be taken to final resting places in their homeland.

More than 298,000 people have been made homeless and 180 shelters for the displaced had been opened, Syrian state media reported, apparently referring to areas under government control, not those held by opposition factions.

In Syria, the relief effort is complicated by a conflict that has partitioned the nation and wrecked its infrastructure. Turkey was working on opening two more border gates with Syria to enable flow of humanitarian aid, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

The delivery of United Nations humanitarian aid via Turkey to millions of people in northwest Syria could resume on Thursday after the long-running operation was halted by the quake, UN officials said.

In Syria's Aleppo, staff at the Al-Razi hospital attended to a man with bruised eyes who said more than a dozen relatives including his father and mother were killed when the building they were in collapsed.

ELECTION IMPACT

Erdogan, who has declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces and sent in troops to help, arrived in Kahramanmaras to view the damage and see the rescue and relief effort.

Speaking to reporters, with the wail of ambulance sirens in the background, Erdogan said there had been problems with roads and airports but "we are better today".

"We will be better tomorrow and later. We still have some issues with fuel ... but we will overcome those too," he said.

Later, Erdogan condemned criticism of the government's response. "This is a time for unity, solidarity. In a period like this, I cannot stomach people conducting negative campaigns for political interest," he told reporters on his arrival in the southern province of Hatay.

Nevertheless, the disaster will pose a challenge to Erdogan in the May election that was already set to be the toughest fight of his two decades in power. Istanbul's stock exchange operator suspended trading for five days in an unprecedented step.

Any perception that the government is failing to address the disaster properly could hurt his prospects. On the other hand, analysts say, he could rally national support around the crisis response and strengthen his position.

For his part, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad appears to be seeking political advantage from the quake, pressing for foreign aid to be delivered through his territory as he aims to chip away at his international isolation, analysts said.

The quake toppled thousands of buildings including hospitals, schools and apartment blocks, injured tens of thousands and left countless people homeless.

Entire streets in Kahramanmaras, near the epicentre, were reduced to rubble, drone footage showed, with plumes of smoke rising from fires across the town. Hundreds of tents were set up as shelter in a sporting venue. Reuters journalists saw around 50 bodies draped in blankets on the floor of a sports hall.

TWITTER RESTORED

Access to Twitter in Turkey has been restored, the Netblocks internet observatory said on Thursday, following talks between the company and Turkish authorities about content posted after this week's major quake.

Turkish people have taken to the social media platform to post information about loved ones they cannot reach, reports of collapsed buildings and coordination for aid.

Access to it was restricted on Wednesday, sparking protested by political opposition figures, academics and activists, two days after the quake hit the country and northern Syria, claiming thousands of lives.

"Metrics confirm access to Twitter is being restored in Turkey following hours of filtering," NetBlocks said on its Twitter account.

Turkey's Deputy Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Omer Fatih Sayan said that in talks with Twitter management, he had reminded Twitter of its responsibilities and had conveyed expectation of cooperation on fighting disinformation as earthquake relief work continues.

"Our demands are clear, strong cooperation on disinformation and false reports, swift action against fake accounts and ... measures against content that could damage public order and security," Sayan said on Twitter.