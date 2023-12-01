Fellow first ladies farewell Rosalynn Carter

Former US first ladies Melania Trump (front) Michelle Obama and Laura Bush attend the tribute service at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta. Photo: Reuters

A private funeral was held on Wednesday for Rosalynn Carter at a church in her hometown of Plains, Georgia, marking the end of three days of tributes celebrating the life and humanitarian work of the former US first lady, who died at the age of 96.

First Lady Rosalynn Carter in 1977. Photo: Library of Congress/Official White House Photograph via Reuters

Uniformed officers from local police and sheriff's departments silently lined a street in the tiny rural birthplace of former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn, his wife of 77 years.

A group of high school students and other residents of Plains, home to a few hundred people, waved small US flags as the funeral cortege left the Maranatha Baptist Church for an interment at the Carter residence.

Residents of the town, adorned with murals of Jimmy Carter and other tributes to its most famous son, recalled Rosalynn as a humble neighbour who helped mow the lawns and organise the food bank at the Carters' church.

"They were down to earth people that could really spend time with anyone from whatever background and make you feel comfortable, make you feel loved," said Bren Dubay, a friend of the Carters and director of the nearby Koinonia Farm, a Christian charity that provides food and shelter.

Dubay joined others along the cortege route, holding pictures of the presidential couple and signs that read: "God bless you, Mrs Carter."

Former US President Jimmy Carter departs after the funeral service for his wife. Photo: Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters

PARTNER TO THE PRESIDENT

On Monday, Rosalynn Carter lay in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta.

On Tuesday, her 99-year-old husband made a rare public appearance since entering hospice care to attend a tribute service in Atlanta.

He was joined by President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, former President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hilary Rodham Clinton, and former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Melania Trump.

During that service, mourners recalled Rosalynn Carter's prominent role during her husband's 1977-1981 presidency, in which she became a champion of mental health services, and the humanitarian work the Carters devoted themselves to after leaving the White House.

The couple worked to eliminate Guinea worm disease from West Africa and build affordable homes through the non-profit Habitat for Humanity.

She took a special interest in protecting the degraded habitat of the monarch butterfly.