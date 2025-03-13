Stunning Canterbury garden back on the market

Trott’s Garden. Photo: Supplied

Trott’s Garden at 371 Racecourse Rd, Ashburton, is back on the market.

The internationally acclaimed garden, spanning 4ha, last sold in 2023 for $1.35 million.

The property, which includes buildings such as a homestead and chapel, has a capital value of $2 million.

The current owners of Rob and Janene Riedstra have enhanced the property and are now returning to the North Island to be near family.

The previous owner, Trott’s Garden Charitable Trust, was established in 2017 to retain the property in the community.

The facility was originally established by horticulturalist Alan Trott who transformed it from a bare paddock.

The English-style garden is segmented by trimmed hedging and features a vast array of plants, including intricate knot gardens, exotic specimen trees and rhododendrons.

The Trotts initially ran the property as a nursery for a number of years.

After their semi-retirement, the Trotts continued living in the 1920s homestead and turned it into a wedding venue, while keeping the gardens open to the public.

The church, which the Trott’s named Brantwood Chapel, was moved onto the grounds in 1998 to provide a romantic venue for couples to tie the knot and the marquee was erected beside it.

In 2017, the couple downsized and the garden was taken over by the charitable trust.