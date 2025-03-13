'This project would make him very happy': Donation from will to pay for bridge upgrade

Ann (left) and Ray Harper, with Waimakariri Deputy Mayor Neville Atkinson, Kaiapoi-Tuahiwi Community Board chairperson Jackie Watson, councillor Philip Redmond and Mayor Dan Gordon on the Williams St bridge in Kaiapoi. Photo: Waimakariri District Council

An iconic Kaiapoi bridge is set to get a facelift after a community advocate left a large donation in his will.

The Harper family gave the Waimakariri District Council a bequest from the late Harry Harper, which will be used to restore and upgrade the Williams St bridge over the Kaiapoi River.

Brother Ray Harper said using the funds to support the bridge upgrade is a fitting tribute.

‘‘Harry dedicated his life to Kaiapoi, so this project would make him very happy because most days his walk would take him over this bridge.’’

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said Harry Harper dedicated much of his life to community service.

Harry Harper, who was 82 when he died in August 2023, left a significant donation in his estate towards a project in the Charles and Williams Street area, he said.

‘‘I knew Harry very well. His dedication to the community will live on through the many causes he has supported over the years," Gordon said.

‘‘We are honoured to be able to facilitate another act of quiet generosity on his behalf.’’

Council staff have been investigating options to replace the balustrade, after an engineering assessment found the barriers were no longer fit for purpose.

The upgrade will include an architectural laser cut stainless steel handrail and infill panels, incorporating cut out design motifs.

The existing concrete pillars and lamp posts will be retained and refurbished.

Given the cost, the council had budgeted for the work to be undertaken in the 2027/28 financial year.

Council staff will work with the Kaiapoi-Tuahiwi Community Board, the Waimakariri Public Arts Trust and a community advisory group to develop a design for the panels ‘‘that will represent the unique history and narrative of Kaiapoi’’, Gordon said.

Members of the Harper family will join the advisory group to give input into the design.

The Harper family has asked the amount of the bequest remain private, a council spokesperson said.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.