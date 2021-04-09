'I gave birth to a toddler': Giant newborn weighs twice the norm

Shan's not-so-little bub is now a healthy and happy five-year-old. Photos: TikTok

A US mum has revealed that when she gave birth to her son, he weighed as much as a toddler at a whopping 14 pounds.

It all started when a TikToker put out a call for people to share how big their babies were - and user @shans1588 was only too happy to oblige, according to Kidspot.

"Oh you want to play the biggest baby?" she replied. "I got you."

Sharing an image of her son shortly after birth, Shan explained, "At 38 weeks and one day, I had my second son via C-section with two doctors assisting.

"Because he came in at a whopping 14 pounds, point six ounces."

At 38 weeks and one day, Shan had her second son via C-section. Photo: TikTok

That's just over six and a half kilograms.

The baby was almost 60 centimetres long (24 inches).

In New Zealand, the average weight of a newborn is 3.4 kilograms (7 pounds 8 ounces).

"That's right," the mum went on to say in the video. "I gave birth to a toddler, who then spent 11 days in the NICU.

"Where clearly, he was the biggest baby in there."

And she revealed that the NICU ward didn't even have nappies or clothes big enough for him.

"They had to go upstairs to pediatrics and get size three diapers and he came home in clothing, sized six to nine months."