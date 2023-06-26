Jarryd Hayne allegedly loses $840K in prison scam

Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne outside court during his trial for rape. Photo: Getty Images

Convicted rapist and former NRL star Jarryd Hayne has fallen victim to a Bitcoin scam at the hands of a fellow prison inmate, seeing him lose more than $800k, according to reports.

According to the Daily Telegraph, fellow inmate Ishan Seenar Sappideen allegedly convinced Hayne that he could deliver big returns if the former NRL player invested with him.

Sappideen allegedly received more than AU$2 million from Hayne and at least six other inmates in Cooma jail between 2020 and 2022. According to the reports, Hayne himself lost AU$780,000 (NZ$848,000).

The Daily Telegraph reports claim Hayne had people outside of prison who had access to his bank accounts, transfer the money for him.

Sappideen is serving a maximum 12-year sentence after being found guilty of stealing $4.6m from his friends and family in a Ponzi scheme.

Hayne was last month found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman at her Newcastle home on the night of the NRL grand final in 2018.

An aggregate sentence of four years and nine months was handed down, but it was backdated to July 2, 2022 to account for the previous nine months Hayne spent in custody.