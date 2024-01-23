Powerful quake hits China border

A USGS map showing the location of the powerful quake at the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border and aftershocks. IMAGE: USGS

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has struck the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region, with reports of several injuries and collapsed houses, Chinese state media are reporting.

The quake struck at 2.09am on Tuesday (local time) at a depth of 22km in the mountainous border area of Wushi County in northwest China's Xinjiang region, according to the China Earthquake Administration.

According to the Xinjiang Earthquake Agency, the epicentre is about 50km from Wushi, with five villages located within a 20km radius around the epicentre, Xinhua News reported.

As of 8am, 40 aftershocks have been recorded, according to China Earthquake Networks Center.

Netizens on China's Weibo social media platform reported the 7.1 tremor was felt strongly in Urumqi, Korla, Kashgar, Yining and surrounding areas.

The Xinjiang railway department immediately stopped operations and 27 trains were reportedly affected by the earthquake, Xinhua said.

China's Earthquake Administration said it immediately activated emergency response services in conjunction with the Office of the Earthquake Relief Headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management, dispatching a group to guide local rescue efforts.

China's Ministry of Emergency Management said several departments coordinated relief efforts, providing cotton tents, coats, quilts, mattresses, folding beds and heating stoves, Xinhua said.

Over the past 24 hours, Xinjiang has been struck by a few sizeable quakes.

In nearby Kazakhstan, the emergencies ministry reported the latest earthquake at a magnitude of 6.7.

In Kazakhstan's biggest city, Almaty, residents fled their houses and gathered outside despite cold weather, some dressed in pyjamas and slippers. No damage has been reported.

The tremors, followed by aftershocks about 30 minutes later, were also felt in Uzbekistan.