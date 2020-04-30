Special birthday for 'Colonel Tom'

Tom Moore holds his Yorkshire Regiment Medal. Photo: UK Ministry of Defence/ Crown Copyright 2020 via Reuters

British World War 2 veteran Tom Moore is in for a very special 100th birthday on Thursday, having been made an Honorary Colonel.

Moore, a former British Army Officer Captain, has been appointed the first Honorary Colonel of the Army Foundation College in Harrogate.

He has raised more than £29 million ($NZ58 million) for the National Health Service by completing laps of his garden with the help of a walking frame.

People tuned in from across the globe to watch his progress online, turning Moore into an unexpected focal point for a flood of donations to the state-funded healthcare system which is handling the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Well-wishers from around the world have repaid his record-breaking efforts by sending tens of thousands of birthday cards.

Since completing his 100 laps - breaking both his initial £1000 target and then the Guinness world record for a charity walk - Moore has received over 125,000 birthday cards.

"It's the most amazing outpouring of love for a great man," said James Hodgson, headmaster of the nearby Bedford School in central England, which has taken on the mammoth task of opening and displaying the cards.

The floor of the school hall has been transformed into a sea of goodwill messages, carefully curated by volunteers who have spent hours reading them over the last week.

"We've had cards from all around the world, not just the UK ... we've had cards from two year olds and we've had cards from 92-year-olds," Hodgson said.

Even as more arrive every day, Hodgson said the plan was to display as many as possible and send Moore a photograph of the results.

One hand-drawn card from 11-year old Rebekah in South Wales read: "To My Hero! Thank you for all you have done. You will help a lot of people with the money you have raised xx

Moore has also gone to number one on the music charts - with a little help from a friend.

The cover version of You'll Never Walk Alone that he appears on with singer Michael Ball was on course to be pipped by The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights, until the Canadian star asked his fans on Twitter to support Moore's record instead.

"What wonderful news to receive, a No 1 single and a record breaker too – my grandchildren can’t believe I am a chart-topper," Moore told BBC Radio 1 earlier this week.