Thursday, 8 July 2021

Study shows how we see faces in the moon

    1. Canterbury
    2. International

    People see different images in the moon’s surface. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
    People see different images in the moon’s surface. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

    From the 'man in the moon' to Jesus on a piece of toast, humans see faces in all sorts of objects.

    A new study in Australia has delved deeper into the phenomenon, known as face pareidolia, and found it's a key part of our survival mechanism.

    "We need to read the identity of the face and discern its expression. Are they a friend or a foe? Are they happy, sad, angry, pained?" says Professor David Alais.

    He's led the University of Sydney study that looks at how the brain processes real and imagined faces.

    It turns out they're the same function, happening in a few hundred milliseconds.

    "From an evolutionary perspective, it seems that the benefit of never missing a face far outweighs the errors where inanimate objects are seen as faces," Prof Alais said.

    "We know these objects are not truly faces, yet the perception of a face lingers.

    "We end up with something strange: a parallel experience that it is both a compelling face and an object. Two things at once."

    It's so hard-wired that the brain has specialised neural mechanisms to rapidly detect faces.

    The research, published on Wednesday in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B, looked at what happens in the brain once a pareidolia face is detected.

    It found once a false face is "seen", it is analysed for its expression in the same way as if it's a real face.

    "When objects look compellingly face-like, it is more than an interpretation - they really are driving your brain's face detection network," Prof Alais said.

    "And that scowl, or smile: that's your brain's facial expression system at work. For the brain, fake or real, faces are all processed the same way."

    The study was a collaboration with the Laboratory of Brain and Cognition at the National Institute of Mental Health in the United States.

    AAP

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter