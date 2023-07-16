Head south for Locky Dock

Parking and charging your electric bike has never been easier at the University of Otago - and it is free!

The university teamed up with Big Street Bikers to install the world’s southernmost electric bike-charging station - called a Locky Dock - in Albany St last week.

University sustainability office head Ray O’Brien said the Locky Dock was a part of the "End of Trip living lab" where they were looking to offer greater flexibility in parking and "end-of-trip options".

"We want to enable staff and students to travel more sustainably and to encourage more people to commute by bike."

The university was aiming to be net carbon zero by 2030, and installing the Locky Dock was a part of its effort to reduce carbon emissions.

Electric bikers are already taking advantage of the world’s most southern Locky Dock bike-charging station, in Albany St. Photo: Peter McIntosh

"While the sustainable commuting reduces traffic congestion, it also helps commuters save money and offers both physical and mental health benefits.

"It is also supported by several of our university’s own research projects."

The Locky Dock could be used by both electric and standard bikes.

Electric bikes could be charged while they were parked.

The university met the costs of landscaping and was paying for the power supply, he said.

Big Street Bikers managing director Cleve Cameron said with proper bike locks being more than $200 and out of reach for many students, the free secure parking and charging at a Locky Dock enabled more people to ride more often.

"We’d love to provide more Locky Docks at convenient destinations across Ōtepoti," Mr Cameron said.

By Mark John