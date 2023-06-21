Immersive show to feature Pink Floyd album tracks

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Tūhura Otago Museum will be first in the country to screen a limited release of The Great Gig in the Sky, a reimagined visual and musical show created in partnership with Pink Floyd for the 50th anniversary of the release of The Dark Side of the Moon album.
Using the technology of the Perpetual Guardian Planetarium, the 360-degree dome will display psychedelic art and visuals of space, all to the tune of the classic album.
"Unlike when you see something in the cinema, you’re completely immersed in the dome.
"You’ve got it all around you on all sides; you can hear it around you.
"It’s very different from when you listen to the album at home or are watching a concert on TV," Mrs MacJeff said.
Each of the 10 tracks had a unique on-screen representation.
Museum director Dr Ian Griffin said it was great to bring an event like this to Dunedin.
Premier screenings take place tomorrow with further screenings scheduled during July.