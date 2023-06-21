Immersive show to feature Pink Floyd album tracks

An immersive musical experience, making its national debut in Dunedin, is a chance to experience Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon like you have never seen or heard it before.

Tūhura Otago Museum will be first in the country to screen a limited release of The Great Gig in the Sky, a reimagined visual and musical show created in partnership with Pink Floyd for the 50th anniversary of the release of The Dark Side of the Moon album.

Using the technology of the Perpetual Guardian Planetarium, the 360-degree dome will display psychedelic art and visuals of space, all to the tune of the classic album.

Museum event manager Rachel MacJeff said the event was a new way to experience the album.

"Unlike when you see something in the cinema, you’re completely immersed in the dome.

"You’ve got it all around you on all sides; you can hear it around you.

"It’s very different from when you listen to the album at home or are watching a concert on TV," Mrs MacJeff said.

Each of the 10 tracks had a unique on-screen representation.

Museum director Dr Ian Griffin said it was great to bring an event like this to Dunedin.

Otago Museum event manager Rachel MacJeff in the Perpetual Guardian Planetarium, where the Pink Floyd The Dark Side of the Moon immersive experience will be played. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

"The Dark Side of the Moon is an album that has resonated through the decades, and this show takes it to another level, utilising the immersive space of the planetarium to add a whole new dimension to the experience."

Premier screenings take place tomorrow with further screenings scheduled during July.

