Our native grasses real stunners

Chionochlea Rubra at the Dunedin Botanic Garden. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

New Zealand’s alpine grasslands are dominated by tussock grasses from the genusollectively known as ‘snow tussocks’.

The 23 indigenous members of the genus range in size and character.

At one end of the spectrum are tall, stout species reminiscent of toetoe. At the other end are low-growing carpet formers. Distributions range from local to widespread. Leaves can be dark green, reddish, golden or silvery. Hybridism between species is common.

Despite their hardiness and longevity in the wild, many species of snow tussock can be difficult to grow and maintain to their full potential. However, there are a few ‘good doers’ that are valued by landscapers and gardeners.

Graceful Chionochloa rubra, with slender, copper-coloured leaves, reaches 1-1.6m tall and suits being planted en masse. Chionochloa rigida, another widespread South Island species, is more straw coloured but can be similarly stunning. Mid-green Chionochloa flavicans is more compact. It retains its attractive flowering plumes for many weeks. Chionochloa conspicua, being rather large, makes a magnificent feature plant. It can handle a touch of shade and has many delicate, feathery flower heads in summer.

Other species deserve to be used more widely, but sadly are seldom stocked in nurseries. You can see a few of these in the botanic garden’s native plant collection.

Snow tussocks tend to look good in windy, exposed spots, their flowing leaves adding texture and dynamism to a planting. With few exceptions, they need plenty of light and space, and will perform best in decent, moist soil.