Pool complex to close for repair work over summer

Essential maintenance work will be under taken at Pioneer Recreation and Sports Centre over summer

The main pool, wave pool, spa and sauna will close for about six months from Saturday, November 14, so the pool plant, roof and air conditioning system can be repaired. Earthquake strengthening of the pool hall will also be carried out.

Work was undertaken earlier this year to repair the centre’s roof and air conditioning system above the gym, group fitness area and spin studio.

The majority of Swimsmart classes will not be affected, as the 'teach pool' will remain open.

Swimsmart lessons in the lane pool will all be transferred to Te Hapua Halswell Summer Pool until it closes on March 28, 2021.

The fitness centre and group fitness classes will remain open as usual.

Christchurch City Council head of recreation, sports and events Nigel Cox said while the work will not make the pools look significantly different, it will improve the facility’s energy efficiency.

He said the water and air quality will also be improved, and the work will help avoid any unscheduled shutdowns.

"The work is required as part of our maintenance schedule for our city-wide recreation facilities.

"Most of what is carried out will not be visible to people, although there will be some improvements made to the reception area, with a new desk and carpet being installed."

Cox said the work is taking place over the summer months so staff can be redeployed to the council’s outdoor summer pools, which will be alternative facilities for the public to use along with the other recreation centres - Taiora QEII, Jellie Park or Graham Condon.

Work to strengthen the floor and roof of Pioneer’s stadium is planned once the new Metro Sports Facility opens in 2022.