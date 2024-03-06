37,000 fans tickled pink

Pink - Summer Carnival tour

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

March 4

REVIEWED BY LAINE PRIESTLY

Dunedin concert-goers were tickled pink by a mesmerising performance put on by one of the biggest stars to ever swing from Forsyth Barr Stadium’s rafters.

Last night, US pop star Pink dazzled about 37,000 Southern fans with a colourful display of top-tier choreography, stage theatrics and vocals - oftentimes performed while strung up precariously in the air.

Pink wowed the crowd with an acrobatic opening to her show in Dunedin last night. PHOTO: CRAIG BAXTER

Pink opened up with a collection of some of her biggest hits from her decades-long career, and wowed the crowd with an opening number of Get the Party Started where she swung into the stadium through a pair of lips suspended from the roof.

What followed was an amazing display of singing, swinging and acrobatics that caused the crowd to melt down into awed screams of amazement.

The Summer Carnival tour set-list was a mix of greatest hits and a couple of performances from latest 2023 album Trustfall scattered throughout.

Birthday girl Maggie, 9, and her sister Grace Reid, 12, of Queenstown, blushing pink ahead of the concert, which was a birthday gift for Maggie. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Her hits from the early 2000s brought the party-girl back out of the mums in the crowd, and rightly so.

It was near impossible not to feel giddy and get up and dance during her entire set.

Pink’s voice has been blaring from our radios for more than two decades and the diversity of the crowd demonstrated that.

From children with their parents to young ladies on a mid-week night out, and people enjoying their golden years, the audience was a collection of fans from all walks of life.

Many concert-goers in the crowd would have spent their youth partying in clubs to Pink’s music, and now blast out her music in the car with the children in the back.

Being her ninth concert tour, Pink’s experience at giving fans a show to remember is second to none, and her masterful crowd engagement made everyone in the "room" feel like her best friend.

One thing was for sure, nobody puts on a show quite like Pink.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz