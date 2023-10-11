Chch-born comedian and TV host Cal Wilson dies

Cal Wilson has died following a short illness. Photo: Facebook

Christchurch-born comedian Cal Wilson has died in Sydney at the age of 53.

Wilson’s management confirmed the news that the popular stand-up and TV personality, originally from Christchurch, passed away surrounded by family and friends at Sydney’s Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

“We are devastated to share the news that Cal Wilson, the much-loved stand-up comedian, writer and actor died today, surrounded by family and friends after a short illness at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney,” the statement by Token Artists read.

“Cal’s generosity, talent and friendship have been constants in the Australian comedy scene for the last twenty years. Cal was loved by her family, friends, fans and peers and a huge hole has been torn in the heart of our community.

“Originally from Christchurch, New Zealand, Cal moved to Melbourne in 2003 to star in the sketch show, Skithouse. She went on to become one of Australia’s best-known comedians with appearances on Spicks and Specks, Good News Week, Would I Lie To You and in her own Netflix stand-up special.”

Wilson became a fixture on the Australian comedy circuit, performing in the Melbourne Comedy Festival a total of 14 times. She eventually became a member of its board.

On screen, she appeared on Australian show Have You Been Paying Attention? and co-hosted The Great Australian Bake-Off which was in production at the time of Wilson’s first admission to hospital.

The statement from Wilson’s management also noted the star’s efforts to keep her community engaged during Australia’s Covid-19 lockdowns and announced that a portrait of Wilson has won an Archibald Prize.

“In lockdown, Cal made elaborate and ridiculous headdresses that she shared with her online community and a painting of Cal wearing a headdress made of doll parts and Christmas baubles featured in the 2023 Archibald Prize, taking out the Packing Room Prize,” Token Artists’ statement continued.

Wilson is survived by her husband, Chris, and son, Digby.

Several high-profile New Zealanders have shared tributes to the comedian online, including singer and songwriter Lizzie Marvelly, who wrote on Instagram, “No!!!!! Cal, you wonderful woman. I am so shocked and sad to hear this. Sending aroha to her whānau and friends. This is heartbreaking news xxx.”

Actor and comedian Rhys Darby commented, “Unbelievable. She was beautiful in every way. an amazing talent, such a quick brain and so much style and taste.

“This hurts hard. Sending big love to Chris, Digby and family.”

Cal Wilson on Whose Line Is It Anyway. Photo: Wiki

Comedian Guy Montgomery simply wrote, “No-one with a bigger heart than Cal” alongside three broken-heart emojis.

Others from around the globe also shared their condolences.

Comedy Central star Ronnie Chieng called the loss “extremely tragic and sudden” and shared “my sincere condolences to her family”.

Australian actor and comedian Rebel Wilson wrote in tribute, “This is so tragic and my heart goes out to Cal’s family.

“I was very very lucky to work with Cal on multiple projects especially over the last few years where she wrote brilliant material for me. She was amazingly talented and amazingly kind.”