'Hardly appropriate': Viewer calls out Hilary Barry's outfit, again

Barry appeared in a soft pink halter-neck top that exposed her shoulders, but even that chaste flash of flesh was too much for one critic.
"Hilary," the outraged New Zealander wrote, "that top is hardly appropriate for the role of a tv presenter. Come on you can do better than this."
"Perhaps you could be more specific?" Barry countered, only to be met with radio silence.
Her legion of fans went into bat for the star, who expressed shock that anyone could find fault with the look - and poured praise on Barry's appearance.
"She's jealous of those traps," one suggested, with another agreeing and saying the much-loved presenter "looks pretty buff".
"I'm not sure what the issue is. Gorgeous colour, style, and Hilary could pull off wearing a potato sack," a fan gushed.
This most recent complaint is the latest in a long line of similar gripes about Barry's fashion choices, with Barry herself sharing a photograph showing her wearing this top in the past.
In December last year, Barry taunted her critics on Instagram when she shared a pic of the outfit.
"Some might accuse me of deliberately dressing like this to wind up Ken, Geoff and Barbara. They're not wrong," she captioned the photo.
"#dressingmyage #shoulderslut".
The TV host has repeatedly called out critics who found fault with her outfits.
However, the man was swiftly put in his place.
"Piss off, Ken," she replied, then sharing her response to her Instagram followers.
Earlier in the year, Barry was told "dress properly" by a man on social media.
"Please encourage Hilary to dress properly. Exposed shoulders are for the young," the man wrote in a Facebook post to the show.
Barry called out the man's age shaming.
"Just for the record, I'll wear what I like, when I like."
"This is for every Geoff who ever told a woman what to wear or what part of her body to cover up. We will not be told. Not now. Not ever."