Ed Sheeran to play Christchurch on NZ tour

Ed Sheeran. Photo: Getty Images

British pop star Ed Sheeran is returning to New Zealand’s shores as part of his Loop tour early next year.

The ‘Shape of You’ singer will make stops in Auckland, Christchurch (his first show in the city in 11 years), and Wellington between January 16 and 24 before heading off to Australia for eight more shows.

Sheeran was last in New Zealand in 2023 for his Mathematics tour, when he made headlines for playing to record crowds in Wellington and after a Wairarapa bar manager asked to see his ID.

His new tour will be preceded by the release of his eighth studio album, Play, on 12 September, 2025.

The promoters say the album is inspired by music from around the world, “particularly Indian and Persian traditions and their melodic connections to the Irish folk roots of Ed’s childhood”.

Tickets go on sale to the general public from July 29 on Frontier Touring and Ticketek.