Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe expecting baby with girlfriend Erin Darke

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe are expecting their first child together. Photo / Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe has announced he is about to become a father as he prepares to welcome his first child with girlfriend Erin Darke.

According to The Sun, the star of Harry Potter met Darke when they were working on a film in 2012 and it was “love at first sight”.

After the pair were photographed in New York, with Darke sporting a baby bump, they confirmed their pending arrival.

Radcliffe, 33, is reportedly thrilled to be becoming a father for the first time and, according to a source “His relationship with Erin is really special and everyone thinks they will be amazing parents.

“They have kept it pretty quiet up until now but she can’t hide her bump anymore.”

The Sun reports that Radcliffe and Darke met on the set of the film Kill Your Darlings and according to the Harry Potter star, their first meeting will be “a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other,” he said.

“Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting,” he says of their characters in the movie.

Radcliffe also spoke about that first meeting in another interview where he said he was instantly attracted to Darke and didn’t need to act in their scenes.

“There’s a moment when she makes me laugh, and I’m laughing as me and not as my character.

“She was incredibly funny and smart. I knew I was in trouble.”

The actor has denied rumours the couple are engaged or have been secretly married but calls Darke his “best friend” and said he aspires to making a life-long commitment.

“I think that’s the kind of relationship I always aspire to have with someone I’m in a relationship with.

“You want that person to be your best friend. In the case of Erin, we definitely are.”