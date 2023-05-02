Met Gala 2023: Best looks from the (not) red carpet

Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art. Photo / Getty Images

Stars dazzled at the annual black-tie extravaganza at New York City’s The Met, also known as the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit, this year. From Karlie Kloss and Serena Williams’ pregnancy announcements to Anna Wintour’s relationship debut, the carpet was full of surprising moments and we captured all of them below.

This year’s theme was an ode to the late Karl Lagerfeld with guests being asked to dress in honour of the designer. Unsurprisingly, we saw a lot of black and white detailing, a few cats and plenty of Chanel, Fendi and Lagerfeld at the chic affair.

Celebrities have slipped away to attend a secret event hosted by Vogue's editor-in-chief, Wintour and co-chairs Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa.