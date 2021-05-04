Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Mike McRoberts gets emotional during TV colleagues' tribute

    1. Canterbury
    2. Lifestyle
    3. Entertainment

    Mike McRoberts celebrated 20 years of reading the news to Kiwis. Photo: Samantha Hayes/Facebook
    Mike McRoberts celebrated 20 years of reading the news to Kiwis. Photo: Samantha Hayes/Facebook
    Newshub host Mike McRoberts was visibly emotional when his colleagues surprised him with a tribute to him and his journalistic career.

    The reporter and 6pm news anchor was last night the subject of a touching on-screen tribute by his colleagues to mark his 20 years working at Three.

    Through a retrospective of his career on video, the news host and journalist got to relive some highlights of his work over the past two decades.

    McRoberts has been on the ground covering earthquakes, tropical cyclones, coups, wars and even marathons.

    The now-55-year-old journalist joined TV3 as a reporter in 2001.

    McRoberts began working for TV3 in 2001. Photo: Newshub
    McRoberts began working for TV3 in 2001. Photo: Newshub
    He began presenting current affairs show 60 Minutes a year later.

    In 2005, he became the station's 6pm newsreader, alongside journalist Hilary Barry.

    Speaking about her co-host this evening, Samantha Hayes said presenting the 6pm news is the job McRoberts "was made for".

    The veteran newsreader got visibly emotional after the tribute, and while being presented with flowers, and thanked everyone for the support.

    The retrospective included some of the most impactful moments of McRoberts' career. Photo: Newshub
    The retrospective included some of the most impactful moments of McRoberts' career. Photo: Newshub
    McRoberts got teary as he thanked all his colleagues - past and present - and Newshub's viewers, for all their support.

    "I don't know whether to laugh or cry," he said.

    "I just want to thank all my wonderful, wonderful colleagues - past and present - over the 20 years that have made this job so fantastic.

    "And you - everyone sitting at home and allowing me to bring you the news each night. It's a real privilege, thank you."

     

     

     

     

     

     

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter