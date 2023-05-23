New chic cocktail bar opens at Christchurch Casino

The Skylark Bar & Lounge at Christchurch Casino. Photo: Supplied

A stylish new addition to the city’s nightlife has opened at Christchurch Casino - the Skylark Bar & Lounge.

At Skylark, you can enjoy quality live entertainment and explore the cocktail menu, featuring clever concoctions destined to become tasty classics.

Formerly known as the Valley Bar, the space has undergone a stunning transformation to emerge as a chic cocktail lounge.

Toast to friends and treat your tastebuds to the exquisite sweetness of peaches, tiramisu, aloe, and lychee. Sit back, unwind, and be surprised and delighted by the creative combinations of fun flavours.

If you’re after a lighter refreshment, Skylark also has a range of low alcohol and non-alcoholic cocktails, featuring heavenly flavours like Limoncello, coconut aloe, watermelon mint.

Formerly known as Valley Bar, the newly transformed Skylark Bar & Lounge has cocktails that will capture your senses. Photo: Supplied

They are not to be missed, especially cocktails for only $16, and non-alcoholic cocktails $12 between 7-9pm during cocktail hour. Festive, flavourful, and fun entertainment for a song? What is better?

Like its namesake, Skylark offers a carefree, fun-loving atmosphere. With live music every weekend and a brand-new state-of-the-art sound system, you’ll be flying high as you enjoy great quality music.

Live it up with live music and celebrate with a cocktail (or two) at Christchurch Casino’s swankest new digs. Be sure to slip into Skylark for your next night out.