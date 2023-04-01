Numbers add up to fashion show success

A model wears winner Zong-Lin Liang during the 2023 ID Fashion show at the Dunedin Railway Station on Friday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Seventy models, 40 makeup artists and hair stylists, 128 entries from 14 countries, 29 finalists, 120m of runway, more than 1000 guests each night and two sold-out nights - iD Dunedin brought the big numbers as it returned to perhaps its most dramatic setting, the historic Dunedin Railway Station, for 2023.

Celebrating its 23rd year with a fun-packed show that saw fashion fans from around the country descend on the city clad in glamorous (yet cosy) attire that ran the gamut from Dunedin’s signature all-black layering to wild and wonderful coloured ensembles, the event delivered a unique evening with something for everyone.

The first half of the approximately two-hour show showcased collections from celebrated New Zealand labels including Zambesi, Company of Strangers, NOM*d, Carlson and Moochi, as well as a capsule collection featuring designs by five Otago Polytechnic graduates chosen from the 2022 class.

This was followed by the highly anticipated International Emerging Designer Awards, where the nearly 30 finalists from around the globe sent their capsule collections down the extensive runway, with the top award going to Zong-Lin Liang, of Shih Chien University in Taiwan.

Liang’s entry, titled ‘‘Urban Refugees" and inspired by the struggle of big city life, featured classic men’s suiting with a futuristic feel, given an unexpected twist via portable fans inside that inflated elements of the garments.

"It was one of the entries that induced a collective gasp in the room when the models walked in,” judge James Dobson, of fashion label Jimmy D, said.

Dobson, who joined judging stalwarts such as Tanya Carlson and Margarita Roberston of NOM*d, was "blown away with the calibre of the entries, and just how truly international the competition is".

‘‘I’ve met designers from everywhere from Paris to Taipei, as well as a number of New Zealand entries that really hold their own alongside them.

"I love the idea that iD is bringing all this talent to Dunedin and I can only imagine the connections that are being made between the finalists themselves and the wider industry here too.”

Eagle-eyed locals might have spotted three-time Paralympian Holly Robinson, who walked for Emerging Designer Awards finalist Holly Burns, among this year’s models.

- By Josie Steenhart

Winners

First prize ($10,000): Zong-Lin Liang — The Urban Refugees; second ($5000): Tatjana Haupt — The Power of My Hands; third ($2500): Nuoqi Shen — Mars Odyssey.

Wool Award: Dan Collings — Tongue’n’Cheek.

Sustainability Award: Eden Me-tal — Holyland’s Playground.

Entrepreneur in Design Award: Ethan Cruise — The Liminal Space.

Top NZ Designer: Leonard Hill — Laughing Gas.

People’s Choice Award: Anaclara Lijo Losinno — Adiaphora.

Fashion Photography Award: Niamh Dobson — Eton Mess.