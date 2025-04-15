Suzy Cato over the moon after award recognition

Soft toys from across Dunedin received a special checkup from a children’s entertainer and the newest Wildlife Ambassador Award recipient.

Suzy Cato was hosting wildlife emergency response workshops for children at Tūhura Otago Museum on Monday when she was presented the award by New Zealand Festival of Nature marketing manager Charlie Buchan.

Mr Buchan said Cato was over the moon with the recognition.

He said she loved being a part of the festival and it had a special place in her heart.

Wildlife Ambassador Award recipient Suzy Cato is flanked by Madeline Gallagher, 6, and Zoe Brewerton, 7, both of Dunedin, and their respective soft toys Foxy the Fox and Leem the Lemur at the Wildlife ER event at Tuhura Otago Museum yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Cato said the children brought their soft toys to the workshop to learn how to bandage their injuries as they would at the Wildlife Hospital.

‘‘It just kind of gives the kids a bit of a taste of what they do at the wildlife hospital.

‘‘It's that extension of nurturing and caring and looking after something precious.’’

Cato said it highlighted the similarity between hurt people and hurt animals to the children.

