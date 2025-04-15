Suzy Cato over the moon after award recognition

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Soft toys from across Dunedin received a special checkup from a children’s entertainer and the newest Wildlife Ambassador Award recipient.
Suzy Cato was hosting wildlife emergency response workshops for children at Tūhura Otago Museum on Monday when she was presented the award by New Zealand Festival of Nature marketing manager Charlie Buchan.
Mr Buchan said Cato was over the moon with the recognition.
He said she loved being a part of the festival and it had a special place in her heart.
‘‘It just kind of gives the kids a bit of a taste of what they do at the wildlife hospital.
‘‘It's that extension of nurturing and caring and looking after something precious.’’
Cato said it highlighted the similarity between hurt people and hurt animals to the children.